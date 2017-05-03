Videocon on Tuesday launched a new smartphone, called Krypton 22, which touts an IR blaster, VoLTE, and VoWiFi support. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,200 and will be available in offline stores in Black colour.

The Videocon Krypton 22 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854) touchscreen display. It is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB)

Optics for the Krypton 22 include an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, USB OTG, infrared and FM radio. The dual-SIM smartphone highlights VoLTE and VoWiFi support which promise sharp and clear voice calling. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset measures 145.2x72x8.9mm and packs a 2450mAh battery.

Another major highlight with the Krypton 22 is the IR blaster support, which when used as a remote control will let you control set-top boxes, fans, stereo sound systems, air conditioners, DVD players and more right from the smartphone. Notably, the smartphone also lets you access hybrid pen drives and SD cards and also comes with a inbuilt app, Shoto, which organises photos and videos into albums. It additionally provides users free cloud backup for media files.

"Videocon Smartphone's vision has been to come up with products that not just meet consumers' needs but exceed their expectations. With Krypton 22, we want to make sure that this new product delights our consumers in every way," says Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology & Innovation, Videocon.