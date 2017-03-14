Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vertu Reportedly Acquired by Turkish Businessman Hakan Uzan for GBP 50 Million

 
14 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vertu Reportedly Acquired by Turkish Businessman Hakan Uzan for GBP 50 Million

Highlights

  • Vertu manufactures premium smartphones for niche segment
  • Uzan family has been fighting off accusations from Nokia for several year
  • Uzan family reportedly took money from Nokia to set up a mobile operator

In a strange turn of events, Luxury phone manufacturer Vertu, founded by Nokia, has been bought by an exiled Turkish businessman who has earlier been accused of fraud by Nokia itself. Vertu has reportedly been acquired by Baferton, a vehicle funded by the aforementioned Turkish businessman - Hakan Uzan, for a consideration of GBP 50 million (roughly Rs. 402.65 crores).

Vertu, which offers premium smartphones costing up to $40,000, has been acquired by Hakan Uzan-funded vehicle from Godin Holdings, as per a report by Telegraph. As a result of this acquisition, the smartphone manufacturer is now owned by Uzan, whose family witnessed a change in fortune around a decade ago.

In the 1990s, Hakan Uzan's family borrowed money from Nokia and Motorola in order to set up Telsim, a mobile operator, which got itself into financial troubles with the dotcom crash and defaulted on loans, reports Telegraph. This led to allegations that the family had siphoned off cash to pay for private jets and international properties and New York courts even awarded the affected several billion dollars in damages, as per the report. However, the Uzan family is said to be fighting the accusations even currently.

"Vertu is a powerful brand with an acknowledged market niche," Hakan Uzan told The Daily Telegraph via spokesperson about the acquisition. "I look forward to working with the team and providing the investment to enable Vertu to realise its full potential," he reportedly said.

Interestingly, Vertu has seen a change in ownership frequently over the last few years. Godin Holdings acquired the company from EQT, private equity firm which earlier paid around EUR 175 million (roughly Rs. 1,233 crores) to Nokia to acquire Vertu.

Tags: Vertu Acquisition, Vertu Baferton Acquisition, Godin Holdings, Nokia, Hakan Uzan, Premium Smartphone Manufacturer, Mobiles
Airtel Postpaid Users Get 30GB of Free Data Under ‘Airtel Surprise’ Offer
YU Yureka Note
Vertu Reportedly Acquired by Turkish Businessman Hakan Uzan for GBP 50 Million
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  2. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  3. Google's New Tool Helps Customise Android for You
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Plans in India: Is There a Catch?
  7. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  8. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  9. Idea to Provide Free Roaming on Incoming Calls From April 1
  10. Fastrack Launches Reflex Activity Tracker at Rs. 1,995
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.