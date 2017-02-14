Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vernee, which launched its Apollo smartphone with 6GB of RAM last year, has now announced that it will launch the smartphone's successor - Apollo 2 at MWC 2017 later this month. Interestingly, the company has gone a step further with Apollo 2 as the smartphone features an impressive memory with up to 8GB of RAM. Depending on when the smartphone will hit markets, it may just be the first in the world to have 8GB of RAM - the previous title holder was the Asus ZenFone AR, which is due to hit markets in Q2 2017.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Vernee claimed that its Apollo 2 phone will be world's first smartphone to be powered by Helio X30 processor. The company further announced that the device will be made available in two configurations - 64GB of inbuilt storage + 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage + 8GB of RAM. Apart from these specifications, the smartphone is also expected to feature a QHD display, GSMArena points out in its report.

Coming to the chipset, MediaTek Helio X30 SoC was announced back in August last year. Positioned as the successor to the Helio X20 SoC, the Helio X30 is built on TSMC's 10nm FinFET architecture, and sports a quad-core PowerVR 7XT GPU. The MediaTek X30 chip features a tri-cluster design just like its predecessors the Helio X20 and Helio X25, and is capable of supporting a camera with sensor capability as high as 40 megapixels, and is also able to support video capture up to 24 megapixels. The chipset is capable of supporting devices with up to 8GB of RAM.

The deca-core MediaTek Helio X30 sports four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and two Cortex-A35 cores clocked at 2GHz. The chip comes with a modem that supports three carrier aggregation (3CA) and Cat.12 LTE.

We will have to wait for the official announcement by the company at MWC 2017 to get more information about the Vernee Apollo 2.