Joining all the tech companies rolling out offers and discounts on Valentine's Day, Xiaomi has also announced its own sale. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting a one-day sale on Mi.com/in and is making available various tech gift options on the site.

The sale will begin at 10.00am IST, and the first 1,000 customers will get a Mi Keychain free with their purchase. The products in the sale include an Mi Air Purifier 2 with its filter. Xiaomi is giving a Rs. 200 discount on the purifier, and it will be available for Rs. 12,298 only. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank is up for grabs for Rs. 1,699, and the Mi Band is priced at Rs. 799. Furthermore, the Mi Bluetooth Speaker is listed for Rs. 1,999, the Mi Selfie Stick can be picked up for Rs. 699, and the Mi VR Play is available for Rs. 999.

Similarly, LeEco is also hosting an offer on its LeMall website. It is offering a cashback of Rs. 4,000 on its Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV applicable for all debit and credit cards. Few buyers also stand a chance to win an additional privilege coupon of Rs. 1,500 that would be applicable on the website till Wednesday, February 15. The Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV is priced at Rs. 59,790.

Even Apple, Samsung, and Motorola are offering deals on their products. Moto is giving away free couple PVR movie tickets on a host products in its lineup. Samsung has listed several smartphone bundle deals and a discount on its Gear Fit 2 wearable as well on its online store. And Apple is offering Rs. 6,000 cashback on the purchase of an iPhone 5s through a HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Lastly, Amazon is suggesting that you give your loved ones flowers on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The company has recently announced its Fresh Flowers Store, and a host of options are available for delivery in many cities. The company has also announced discounts on its Kindle lineup, and asserts it as a good gifting option as well.