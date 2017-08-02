Apple 'Very Bullish and Optimistic' About India, Says CEO Tim Cook

Apple chief executive Tim Cook today reaffirmed the company's interest in India during the third-quarter, where it reported strong revenue in iPad and Mac sales, and a steady purchases of iPhones.

Answering an analyst's queries about the company's recent progress in India, Cook said Apple continues to be "very bullish and optimistic about India," the second largest smartphone market in the world as the company continues to invest in the country.

The iPhone-maker took many analysts and Wall Street's expectations by surprise today when it reported a revival of the iPad business and an impressively growing sales of the Mac, two businesses that have typically not done as well, especially during the third-quarter.

But even as the world's most valuable company reports strong sales across several of its businesses, Tim Cook reaffirmed that the company hasn't forgotten about the emerging markets. Cook reminded analysts that it recently began assembling the iPhone SE model in India, a move that could eventually lead to lower-cost iPhones. As you recall, it was the first time Apple began to locally manufacture the iPhones in India.

Cook also said that the company is pleased with the App Accelerator it opened in India earlier this year. "We have already launched App Accelerator, that's on top of expanding our channel" and various businesses, he said. As Gadgets 360 reported last month, developers who have signed up for the sessions at App Accelerator had nice experiences to share with us. At the App Accelerator, Apple trains developers to think more about the local market and how to better serve the local needs of the people, and also shares guides on how to leverage its new technologies. It's the first time Apple has made a serious attempt to listen to Indian developers.

Tim Cook, who paid his maiden visit to India as the chief executive of Apple last year, also said he sees a lot of similarities in where India is today with where China, the world's largest smartphone market, was just a few years ago, suggesting that the Indian market is quickly maturing.

Even as India is already the fastest growing smartphone market, much of the population in the country still doesn't have a smartphone, which creates a great business opportunity for companies like Apple. According to research and marketing firm eMarketer, only about 267 million people in India have a smartphone, a figure that it expects to surpass 400 million in next four years.

But expanding its presence in India could prove to be a challenge for Apple. The vast majority of smartphones sold in the country are priced under Rs. 10,000 ($150). The iPhone-maker realises this, however. The company's move to manufacture locally, which makes it eligible to avail several concessions from the government, could eventually help it to lower the prices of its smartphones in the country. According to a recent report, the company is seeking additional concessions as it further expands its local manufacturing plans.

The company has also made several efforts to make its products more appealing and relevant to the local market. Last year, it partnered with telecom operator Reliance Jio to, among other things, offer new iPhone users some enticing bundled data plans. Cook has previously noted his excitement about the improving 4G-LTE penetration in India. "The 4G network started rolling out in the last quarter of 2016, but they are growing at a speed I have not seen anywhere else in the world. It's truly impressive," he said last quarter.

As the anticipation for the new iPhones builds, that the company is expected to unveil in September this year -- the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone -- Apple's interest in India also comes at a time when the company is struggling to turn China into a bigger iPhone market. The revenue in greater China fell 10 percent in the third quarter which ended July 1, the company said today.