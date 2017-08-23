Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tecno Mobile Says It Seeks to Be Among Top 5 Smartphone Brands in India

 
23 August 2017
Highlights

  • Tecno Mobile is eying to enter into India's top 5 smartphone brands list
  • It is expanding its footprint in 15 major markets like Delhi-NCR
  • Company's major share in mobile sales comes from the offline channel

Chinese mobile maker Transsion Holdings, which has recently entered the offline premium smartphone market in India with Tecno Mobile brand, is looking to be among the top five smartphone brands in India in offline space by the end of December 2018, a top company official said on Wednesday.

"Around three months ago, we launched the products under Tecno Mobile brand in Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan. We are targeting to be among top five smartphone brands in India in offline space by end of December 2018," company's CEO Anish Kapoor said after the brand's launch here.

He, however, did not give details of the sales target by December 2018.

It is expanding its footprint in 15 major markets like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the northeastern states, he said.

According to him, of the overall smartphone market in India, 65-70 percent lies in offline while online market captures the rest.

The mobile maker, which had launched Infinix brand in online smartphone space in August 2017, is looking at 8-10 percent market share of online market by December 2018, he said.

The company also sells Itel Mobiles primarily in the feature phone space.

The mobile maker, which has three manufacturing units around the world and three R&D centres in China, had sold 80 million handsets globally in 2016. It has sold more than 246 million handsets cumulatively.

The company has over 40 percent market share in sub-Saharan African countries.

Tags: Tecno, Mobiles, Android, Transsion Holdings
