Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

TCL to Launch 2 More BlackBerry Smartphones This Year; New BlackBerry Phone Leaked in Images

 
01 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TCL to Launch 2 More BlackBerry Smartphones This Year; New BlackBerry Phone Leaked in Images

Highlights

  • TCL executive claims two more BlackBerry phones to launch this year
  • DTEK 50 and DTEK 60 likely to get successors
  • BlackBerry budget phone BBC100-1 leaked in image

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCT) brand TCL at the side-lines of the MWC trade show is said to have revealed that two more BlackBerry-branded smartphones will be unveiled this year. Separately, a new BlackBerry handset has been leaked in images.

According to a CNET report, Nicolas Zibell of TCL Communication has said that the company plans to launch three BlackBerry phones this year. With the BlackBerry KEYone - the "last phone designed and engineered in-house by BlackBerry" - already unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, the company is expected to launch the two devices later this year.

The report adds that the TCL may unveil the successors to the DTEK 50 and DTEK 60 phones. The report cites sources familiar with the rollout plans, and claims that TCL may ditch the DTEK branding for next two phones. To recall, BlackBerry worked with TCL Communication for its DTEK50 and DTEK60 handsets which are already available in several markets including India.

blackberry bbc 100 1 crackberry blackberry

Photo Credit: Crackberry

 

In separate news, BlackBerry's Indonesia partner BB Merah Putih is claimed to be working on a budget handset which has been spotted in images. Crackberry was the first to spot the images, and claims that the new handset codenamed BBC100-1 built by BB Merah Putih will hit the Indonesian market. The leaked images purportedly show a touch screen phone with textured back, and BlackBerry branding present on both the sides.

Based on previous leaks, the new BBC100-1 is said to come with Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Further, it is said to feature a 5.5-inch HD display, and 32GB inbuilt storage. The handset is likely to come with dual-SIM support, and pack a 3000mAh battery.

Tags: BlackBerry, BlackBerry Mobiles, Mobiles, BlackBerry BBC100 1, BB Merah Putih, TCT, TCL
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google Quietly Launches 'Meet by Google Hangouts' Video Conferencing Service
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti Launched, the Company’s Fastest Graphics Card Yet
Unboxed Mobiles
TCL to Launch 2 More BlackBerry Smartphones This Year; New BlackBerry Phone Leaked in Images
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  2. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Spotted in Clearest Render Image Yet, Shows AI Button
  4. Nokia 3310, Moto G5, and All Other Smartphones Launched at MWC 2017
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  6. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  7. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Today, New Tariff Plans Spotted
  8. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  9. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  10. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.