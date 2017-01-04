Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Synaptics Launches Biometric Fusion Engine for Mobiles, Combining Fingerprint and Facial Recognition

 
04 January 2017
Iris scanner feature on Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Highlights

  • New biometric sensor levers both fingerprint and facial recognitions
  • New fusion engine will integrate into Natural ID fingerprint sensors
  • It can be used on smartphones, tablets, and PCs

Biometric authentications methods like fingerprint scanners have slowly made it to majority of smartphones adding at least basic level of security for users. However, attackers have found ways to bypass fingerprint scanners on smartphones that gives them access to the device. Synaptics has come out with a new system that combines fingerprint authentication and facial recognition for enhanced security and improved usability.

The all-new multi-factor biometric fusion engine will be integrated into Synaptics Natural ID fingerprint sensors which will use both fingerprint and facial biometrics. The biggest advantage of the new fusion system is that it lets users choose a modality based on preference or one that can be convenient at that moment. With the new system, users get an extra layer of security as both fingerprint and facial factors have to meet minimum threshold requirements before authentication. The Synaptics Natural ID fingerprint sensors can be used on smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

The company explains that the Synaptics multi-factor fusion engine is backed by SentryPoint technology, which includes high secure authentication features like Quantum Matcher with PurePrint anti-spoof technology. The PurePrint examines fingerprint images using unique artificial intelligence technology to distinguish between fake and actual fingers. With the new Synaptics multi-factor biometric fusion engine, facial recognition also uses anti-spoofing tools including the ability to check for combinations of eye blinking and head movements for added security.

Announcing the new system, Anthony Gioeli, Vice President of Marketing, Biometrics Product Division, Synaptics said, "Synaptics' Natural ID fingerprint sensors are already significantly more secure and convenient than typed passwords, and by adding multi-factor biometrics users achieve a whole new level of exceptional device- and application-level authentication. Phase one of our fusion engine is focused on fingerprint and facial, and future iterations will include additional biometric and security factors."

Synaptics has partnered with KeyLemon, a camera-based facial recognition and authentication, to integrate facial biometrics with Natural ID fingerprint authentication.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

