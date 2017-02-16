Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Swipe Konnect Star With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 3,799

 
16 February 2017
Highlights

  • The Swipe Konnect Star is online exclusive
  • The smartphone is priced at Rs. 3,799
  • The device is available in silver, gold, and grey colour options

After launching the Swipe Konnect Grand and Swipe Elite Power last month, Swipe Telecom on Thursday launched a new dual-SIM smartphone - Swipe Konnect Star - in India at Rs. 3,799. The 4G VoLTE-enabled budget phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is available exclusively via ShopClues in silver, gold, and grey colour options.

The Swipe Konnect Star features a 4-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.0GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The devices packs 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the device comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options on the Swipe Konnect Star include 3G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Konnect Star also features accelerometer and proximity sensors. A 1800mAh battery is fitted in the device that's rated to deliver up to 10 hours of talk time, and up to 180 hours of standby time. The Swipe Konnect Grand is said to weigh 130 grams.

At the launch, Nitin Sharma, Sr. Director - Categories, said, "After the huge success of the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G smartphone and the Swipe Konnect Grand, and the traction that the brand has been generating on ShopClues for their extensive range of product offerings, we are sure that Swipe Konnect Star will be a massive hit on the platform. The ultra-modern Swipe smartphone with dual-sim 4G VoLTE captures all fascinations of the customer with its unbeatable specifications and highly affordable price point, thereby meeting ShopClues' overarching goals of offering enhanced products alongside seamless services to its discerning customers."

Tags: Swipe, Swipe Konnect Star, ShopClues, Mobiles, India, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

