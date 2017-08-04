Swipe Technologies on Friday launched a new smartphone - Konnect Power - in its Konnect smartphone portfolio. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its 3000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to a day with normal usage on a single charge. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 and will exclusively be sold on Snapdeal starting Monday, August 7.



The Swipe Konnect Power is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G VoLTE connectivity. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor (maker unspecified) coupled with 2GB of RAM.



For optics, the Swipe Konnect Power sports an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a flash. It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The inbuilt storage given in the smartphone is 16GB with an option to expand it further via a microSD card (up to 32GB).



As we mentioned, the Swipe Konnect Power packs a 3000mAh battery under the hood that is rated to deliver about 3 hours of online video streaming on 4G network, 4 hours of watching videos on Wi-Fi, 8 hours of social media browsing, and 24 hours of normal usage.



Commenting on the launch of Swipe Konnect Power, Shripal Gandhi, founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies said, “Fulfilling aspirations of demanding Indians at affordable price is what differentiates Swipe from other smartphone players. Our latest creation is yet another affordable device under the KONNECT series – KONNECT Power. It is designed for the aspiring youth of the country who requires long lasting battery that too with 2GB RAM yet the phone is light on pocket.”