Swipe Konnect Neo 4G With VoLTe Support Launched at Rs. 3,999

After the Elite Sense, Swipe has launched yet another smartphone in India – the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G. The budget smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE support and is priced at Rs. 3,999 - as per the MRP listing on the online retailer shopcluses. The device will exclusively be available on Shopclues, which is offering the smartphone for as low as Rs. 2,849.

The Swipe Konnect Neo 4G is only available in Black colour variant, and the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and supports dual-SIM slots (Micro + Mini). The smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor paired with just 512MB of RAM. There’s also only 4GB of inbuilt storage, with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD slot (up to 32GB).

As for the camera, the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G smartphone sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 1.3-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The smartphone packs a 2000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

There’s a G-sensor on board and the company offers one year of manufacturing warranty and six months of box accessories warranty. The smartphone’s dimensions are at 125.5x64.6x10.6mm, and items in the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G smartphone retail box will include an adaptor, user manual, warranty card, handset, battery, charger, and data cable.