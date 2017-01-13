Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Swipe Konnect Grand With 5-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 2,799

 
13 January 2017
Swipe Konnect Grand With 5-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 2,799

Highlights

  • The phone is already available exclusively via ShopClues
  • The smartphone sports a 5-inch FWVGA display
  • The phone comes with 1GB of RAM and is available in Black colour

Swipe Telecom has launched a new dual-SIM budget smartphone - Swipe Konnect Grand - in India at Rs. 2,799. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is available exclusively via ShopClues in black colour.

The Swipe Konnect Grand sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) touchscreen display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor that's coupled with Mali-400 GPU and 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone comes with an inbuilt storage of 8GB, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. In terms of connectivity options, the Swipe Konnect Grand offers 3G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of sensors, the Konnect Grand smartphone packs accelerometer and a proximity sensor. It sports a 2500mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 8-10 hours of talk time, and up to 180 hours of standby time.

The phone measures 143.0x71.5x8.4mm and weighs in at 105 grams. It's available now via ShopClues.

"After the huge success of the Swipe Konnect Neo 4G smartphone, and the traction that the brand has been generating on ShopClues for their extensive range of product offerings, we are sure that Swipe Konnect Grand will be a massive hit on the platform. The ultra-modern Swipe smartphone captures all fascinations of the customer with its unbeatable specifications and highly affordable price point, thereby meeting ShopClues' overarching goals of offering enhanced products alongside seamless services to its discerning customers," Nitin Sharma, Senior Director- Categories, was quoted as saying regarding the launch in company's release.

Swipe Konnect Grand

Swipe Konnect Grand

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.2GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh
Tags: Swipe Konnect Grand, Swipe Telecom, Mobiles, Android, India, Budget Phone
Swipe Konnect Grand With 5-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 2,799
 
 

