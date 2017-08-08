Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Swipe Elite VR, Konnect Star 2017 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
08 August 2017
Swipe Elite VR, Konnect Star 2017 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Swipe Elite VR is already available for purchase at ShopClues
  • The smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery
  • The Elite VR comes bundles with VR lens headset

Swipe Technologies on Tuesday launched its Elite VR smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and 3000mAh battery in India. The new handset has been priced by the company at Rs. 4,499 and has already been made available exclusively through ShopClues in the country. The smartphone is being offered in Black, Grey, Gold, and Red colours. Separately, the company also launched its Konnect Star 2017 smartphone at Rs. 3,333 as well. Both smartphones support 4G VoLTE connectivity.

First talking about the Swipe Elite VR, the smartphone has been presented as an entertainment product and comes bundled with a VR headset.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The Swipe Elite VR is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Elite VR comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, tagged with flash, and a 5-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

The Swipe Elite VR comes with 8GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). As mentioned earlier, the handset houses a 3000mAh battery. The connectivity options offered by the Swipe Elite VR include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and GPS. It measures 155.6x76.6x9.3mm.

On ShopClues customers can currently get 10 percent instant discount on Kotak Mahindra credit cards and on Standard Chartered debit and credit cards on the purchase of Swipe Elite VR.

Moving to the Konnect Star 2017, successor to last year's Swipe Konnect Star, the new dual-SIM smartphone is being offered in Black Grey, and Gold colours. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. It packs a 4-inch display and is powered by a quad-core 1GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The Konnect Star 2017 comes with a 5-megapixel primary rear camera and a 1.3-megapixel camera at front.

The smartphone comes with 16GB of built-in storage and offers 4G VoLTE as well. It houses a 1800mAh battery. "Swipe Konnect Star will connect Indians to the world by bridging language barriers through Indus OS with 12 regional languages which covers 90 percent of the population and has translation and transliteration feature for easy communication," the company said in its release.

Swipe Elite VR

Swipe Elite VR

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Swipe Konnect Star 2017

Swipe Konnect Star 2017

Display

4.00-inch

Processor

1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

1.3-megapixel

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1800mAh
08 August 2017
 
 

