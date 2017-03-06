Swipe has unveiled its latest Elite Sense smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 7,499, the new Swipe Elite Sense smartphone is now available exclusively via Flipkart. The Elite Sense comes in Space Grey and Champagne Gold colour options.

At launch, the new Swipe Elite Sense is also listed to be available with exchange offer where consumers can get up to Rs. 6,000 off on exchanging an old smartphone.

The new Swipe smartphone sports metal unibody and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB storage model, and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The handset runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and supports dual hybrid SIM cards (Micro+Nano).

The Swipe Elite Sense sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and also comes with an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset packs a fingerprint scanner, and is backed by a 2500mAh battery. It measures 143.4x71.8x8.7mm and weighs 146 grams.

Apart from support for 4G with VoLTE, Swipe Elite Sense smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, 3G, GPRS/ EDGE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. The sensors on the device include proximity sensor and accelerometer.

Swipe Technologies last month launched the Swipe Elite 3 with 4G VoLTE support at Rs. 5,499. The dual-SIM smartphone ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Indus OS out-of-the-box. Other specifications of the Swipe Elite 3 include a 5-inch HD IPS display; powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor; 2GB of RAM; 16GB of built-in storage; expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB); an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and 5-megapixel front-facing camera.