Spice Devices, the product of a joint venture between China-based Transsion Holdings and India's Spice Mobility, on Thursday launched the V801 in India. The company highlights that the smartphone's fingerprint scanner can be unlocked in just 0.1 seconds, and has support for dual apps, where you can run two accounts for social media apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Spice V801 is priced at Rs. 7,999 and now available to purchase via offline retailers.

The Spice V801 is a dual-SIM smartphone with a dedicated microSD card slot, and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek (model unspecified) SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and Mali 720 GPU for graphics. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass.

On the photography front, the Spice V801 has 8-megapixel cameras on both the rear and front sides with an LED flash - wherein the rear camera supports autofocus while the front camera has an f/2.0 aperture along with support for wide-angle selfies. The inbuilt storage on the smartphone is 16GB, which can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 64GB). The smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner and app cloning feature, as we already mentioned. "Multiple features such as, call via click on fingerprint, instant access to favourite apps with customization up to 5 fingerprints as personal shortcuts and access to private profiles and files, thereby adding more value to the overall experience of the smartphone," company said in its release.

The Spice V801 houses a 2700mAh battery that is rated to last up to 270 hours on standby, claims the company. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB OTG, Micro-USB, apart from 4G VoLTE and ViLTE support. The smartphone is just 8.3mm thick.

Commenting on the Spice V801 launch, Sudhir Kumar, CEO of itel & Spice Devices said, "Spice endeavours to be a brand that a young aspiring consumer would like to carry and flaunt. V801 is a complete package in terms of its ergonomics, high end features backed by excellent service proposition of one-year replacement warranty. With the launch of Spice V801, we have bolstered our current portfolio and have added another smartphone to our list of stylishly designed phones with features that stand out and appeal to the Indian Youth."