Sony's Image Sensor Business Drives Company Turnaround

 
28 April 2017
Sony Corp said on Friday it expects annual operating profit to surge 73.2 percent, closing in on a two decade-old record, as its cash-cow image sensor business recovers from quake damage and enjoys strong demand from smartphone vendors.

Sony forecast profit to reach JPY 500 billion ($4.50 billion or roughly Rs. 28,877 crores) in the financial year through March 2018 from JPY 288.7 billion (roughly Rs. 16,670 crores) a year prior, when earnings were roughly in line with a revised estimate announced earlier this month.

The outlook compared with the JPY 510.58 billion (roughly Rs. 29,483 crores) average of 27 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

If achieved, profit would be at its highest since peaking at JPY 525.7 billion (roughly Rs. 30,357 crores) in the year through March 1998, when strong consumer electronics sales combined with the popularity of the first PlayStation console and box-office hit "Man in Black".

Profit is nearing that of Sony's golden era after a massive overhaul under Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai, including exiting the laptop business and downsizing television set operations.

Image sensors are now likely to be the biggest contributor to the profit growth, as operations at a factory damaged by earthquakes a year ago have returned to normal at a time when smartphone vendors are increasingly adopting dual-lens rear cameras in their handsets, requiring extra sensors.

Sony forecast its chip division, which includes image sensors, to book an operating profit of JPY 120 billion, compared with the previous year's loss of JPY 7.8 billion.

The firm expects profit in the gaming business - another growth-driver - to expand 25.4 percent. It anticipates a slight decline in sales of PlayStation 4 consoles but expects to benefit from online businesses.

Sony expects its pictures segment - which it has said is in need of restructuring - to return to profit after a $1 billion writedown in the previous year.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Sony, Sony Earnings, PlayStation, Mobiles, Cameras, Sony Entertainment
Sony's Image Sensor Business Drives Company Turnaround
 
 

