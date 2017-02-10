Sony has reportedly restarted the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z5, and Xperia Z4 Tablet. The company last month started the rollout to the Sony Xperia Z3+, Sony Xperia Z5, and Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet though the company had to pause it after some users experienced performance issues with their devices following the update.

According to Xperia Blog, the new firmware build 32.3.A.0.376 fixes the bugs that were reported in the last Nougat build 32.3.A.0.372. The update should be rolling out depending on the market, and users should keep an eye on the notification for the Android 7.0 Nougat update that should reach you in a next few days.

The last Nougat update for the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z3+, and Xperia Z4 Tablet was plagued by inconsistencies related to audio playback via third-party apps and SD card encrypted data read performance.

To recall, Android 7.0 Nougat brings along multi-window support, performance enhancements, improved battery life, and changes to notifications, among other new features.

With this recommencement of the rollout, Sony has covered almost all of the devices that were earmarked by the company for its Android 7.0 Nougat rollout.

To recall, Sony had earlier announced its roadmap for Android 7.0 Nougat for its Xperia devices that included Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X, Xperia X Dual, and Xperia X Compact.

Sony is widely expected to unveil up to five smartphones at the upcoming MWC 2017 trade show later this month.