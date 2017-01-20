Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Sony Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual, Xperia Z4 Tablet Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

 
20 January 2017
Sony Xperia Z3+ (left) and Xperia Z4 Tablet (right)

  • Sony is rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat for Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 table
  • Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium were recent devices to receive Nougat
  • Sony Xperia XA, Xperia XA Ultra are the remaining devices now

Sony has started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual and Xperia Z4 Tablet. While these are the latest devices receiving Android 7.0 Nougat, Sony has officially confirmed the Nougat rollout for Xperia Z5 smartphones, which we reported earlier this week. The Android 7.0 Nougat update is rolling out on a region basis and users should start seeing notifications soon.

Earlier this week, the Sony Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium were said to have started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat - however Xperia Z5 Compact wasn't confirmed to join the Z5 series in the rollout. Sony has now confirmed in a tweet that the all the Xperia Z5 smartphones (that include Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact), Xperia Z4 Tablet, and both the single and dual-SIM variants of Xperia Z3+, are now receiving the update. In a report by Xperia Blog, the firmware is said to have been updated to the same number 32.3.A.0.372 on the Xperia Z4 Tablet and Xperia Z3+ devices.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z3+ Dual is 1,347MB in size, a little more than what it was for the Xperia Z5 smartphones. The update is rolling out depending on the market you are in, and you should keep an eye on the notification for the Android 7.0 Nougat update that will reach you in a next few days.

Sony has almost updated all of its earmarked devices that were a part of its Android 7.0 Nougat update roadmap, namely Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X, Xperia X Dual, and Xperia X Compact. The two remaining Xperia smartphones to receive the update are Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra, which are slated to receive Android 7.0 Nougat soon enough, considering how Sony is aggressively pushing Nougat to its smartphones. However, the Sony Xperia Z4 and Xperia Z4v, released in the second quarter of 2015, have been entirely left out of the Nougat rollout roadmap by the company.

Shubham Verma

