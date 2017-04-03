Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony is set to launch its smartphone in India on Monday, at an event in New Delhi. The launch event is set to begin at 2pm IST.

To recall, the Sony Xperia XZs was initially launched by the Japanese company at MWC 2017 along with Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones.

The Sony Xperia XZs is essentially a smaller variant of company's Xperia XZ smartphone with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Triluminos display. The single-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, but Sony may launch the dual-SIM variant in India - as it has done with previous smartphones.

The Xperia XZs is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device comes in 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage options, expandable further via microSD slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Sony Xperia XZs smartphone packs a 19-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. Sony Xperia XZs battery houses a 2900mAh battery. The device measures 146x72x8.1 mm and weighs 161 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1) port. The sensors on the device include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Sony Xperia XZs smartphone was launched in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black colours.