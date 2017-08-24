Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact Price, Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of IFA Launch

 
24 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact Price, Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of IFA Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/Roland Quandt

Sony Xperia XZ1

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia XZ1 is tipped to run on Android Oreo
  • Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact may sport a 4.6-inch display
  • Both the smartphones are expected to launch at IFA

With IFA 2017 just around the corner, big tech companies like LG and Samsung are expected to make an appearance and launch smartphones and smartwatches respectively. Sony is also set to be there, and was earlier reported to launch a 6-inch flagship device in Berlin. Now, fresh renders of the Xperia XZ1 leaked so close to IFA hint that the smartphone is set to launch at the event beginning on September 1. The renders show the Xperia XZ1 smartphone from all angles, giving us a fair idea of what to expect from Sony's upcoming flagship offering. Furthermore, specifications and renders of the Xperia XZ1 Compact have also been leaked in the past hinting at its launch alongside as well.

The Xperia XZ1 was listed on Amazon briefly by mistake, and was pulled off really quickly, but not before the renders were obtained by tipster Roland Quandt. The renders show the Sony Xperia XZ1 in Black and Pink sporting a sleek metal body, and sufficient bezel in the front. The bezels however are meant for housing two front-facing speakers. The volume, power, and the shutter button for the camera, are all situated on the right edge, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded underneath the power button.

The Xperia XZ1 is further tipped by CompareRaja and OnLeaks) to sport a 5.2-inch display, be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, and sport a single camera setup at the back. There's expected to be a 19-megapixel senor at the rear end, and it is apparently capable of recording 4K video and 960fps slow motion video. At the front, there is tipped to be a 12-megpaixel sensor for selfies and video chats. One of the most interesting rumour is that the Xperia XZ1 will run on Android Oreo out of the box. Given that it has just been days since Android Oreo has begun rolling out to compatible devices, this addition, if true, will give the smartphone a real advantage.

Alongside the Xperia XZ1, Sony is also expected to launch the Xperia XZ1 Compact at IFA. OnLeaks in partnership with 91Mobiles leaked specifications and renders of the compact variant as well, and it seems to sport a smaller 4.6-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a 2600mAh battery. It is said to run on Android Nougat, and not Android Oreo like the Xperia XZ1. However, it should get an Android 8.0 update in the future. The design language seems to be similar to the Xperia XZ1, except for its smaller form factor. The dimensions are tipped to be at 129.5x64.5x9.4mm.

xperiaxz1compact main Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Finally, Tipster Roland Quandt claims that the Sony Xperia XZ1 will start at a price of GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 49,200), and the Xperia XZ1 Compact will start at a price of GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 40,900).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ1 Price, Sony Xperia XZ1 Features, Sony Xperia XZ1 Specifications, Sony Xperia XZ1 COmpact Price, Mobiles, Android, Sony
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Qualcomm Says India's Growing 4G LTE Market Is a Massive Growth Opportunity
Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact Price, Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of IFA Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Start at 5:30pm: How to Pre-Order Online and Offline
  2. Jio Phone Booking: Server Crashes, MyJio App Not Showing Pre-Order Option
  3. Jio Phone Features, Specifications Revealed as Booking Process Draws Near
  4. India’s Crackdown on Chinese Technology Companies Gathering Pace
  5. Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Check When Your Phone Is Getting it
  6. iPhone 8 to Launch on September 12, 512GB Variant Expected: Reports
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB Variant Now Available Without Flash Sale
  8. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  9. This Is How Much Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Cost Around the Globe
  10. Nokia 6 First Sale Over in Seconds on Amazon, Next Sale on August 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.