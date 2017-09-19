Sony unveiled the Xperia XZ1 smartphone at IFA 2017, and now the smartphone is set to launch in India. The tech giant has sent out press invites for the launch event of the Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone on September 25. The event will be hosted in Delhi, and pricing and availability details will be unveiled then.

In the US, the Sony Xperia XZ1 is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000), and one can expect a fair premium on that price tag when it's brought to INdia. At the event, the company said that the smartphone will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo starting September, and it remains to be seen if that is the case with its India launch at the end of this month.

Sony Xperia XZ1 specifications, features

The high-end Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a MotionEye 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor camera with 3D scanning abilities as its highlighted feature. The rear camera supports 5-axis stabilisation and is capable of doing slow-motion video recording at 960fps, as the one we saw in Xperia XZ Premium, in addition to 4K video recording. It will announced in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants - the latter can be expected to launch in India.

On the front, Sony Xperia XZ1 features a 13-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and 22mm wide-angle lens for group selfies. It is also powered by Sony's Exmor RS mobile imaging sensor.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 features a 'flagship loop surface' with a metal unibody. The Sony Xperia XZ1 is powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. It features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) HDR display powered by Sony's Triluminous display and X-Reality technology configured for mobiles. It is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the storage part, the Sony Xperia XZ1 packs 64GB of inbuilt storage with an option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 256GB). The connectivity options in the smartphone comprise 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, USB Type-C, and GPS among others.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button (however, Sony says that its availability may not be available in all markets), found at the right side of the smartphone. It packs a 2700mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The smartphone is water and dust resistant with an IP68 certification. For audio, the smartphone comes with Hi-Res Audio, digital noise cancellation, S-Force surround sound, stereo recording, and Qualcomm's own aptX audio software.

In the US, the Xperia XZ1 will be available in Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver, and Black colours. It measures 148x73x7.4mm and weighs 156 grams.