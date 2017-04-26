Sony has started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for its Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance smartphones, as per user reports. The move makes Sony amongst the first Android OEMs to bring the version to handsets, after its rollout began for Nexus and Pixel devices in December last year.

Users report that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat brings several features such as app shortcuts, new emojis, as well as the April Android security patch. Full details have not been disclosed at this point. Xperia Blog, which also provides firmware download links, reports that the app shortcuts feature will not work with the Xperia Home launcher, and if users want to utilise the feature they will need to switch to a compatible launcher, such as Nova.

The Xperia Blog reports notes that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is also available for the India version of the Xperia XZ, which is a dual-SIM variant that was launched in September last year. The update build number for both the Sony Xperia XZ and Sony Xperia X Performance is 41.2.A.2.199. These were also the first Sony smartphones to get the Android 7.0 Nougat update in November last year.

The Sony Xperia XZ was unveiled at IFA 2016, and is an IP68-certified smartphone with dust and water resistance. Its biggest highlight is the presence of three rear camera sensors, meant to provide better low-light performance, capturing of moving objects, and colour reproduction. It bears a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 SoC that's coupled with 3GB of RAM. It features USB Type-C connectivity, and runs on a 2900mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Sony Xperia X Performance was never launched in India. Unveiled at MWC last year, it is powered by the Snapdragon 820 SoC with 3GB of RAM, it bears a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, 23-megapixel rear camera, and a 2700mAh battery.