Sony Xperia XZ Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs. 39,990

Sony's flagship Xperia XZ smartphone has received a price cut in India. The smartphone is now listed on the company's website with an MRP of Rs. 41,990, which is Rs. 8,000 lower from the launch price.

To recall, the smartphone went on sale in India back in October last year, and was priced at Rs. 49,990 though it carried an MRP of Rs. 51,990 at launch. Unfortunately, there is no word whether the price cut is permanent or for a limited period. Amazon India, which is the exclusive online partner for the Sony Xperia XZ, is now retailing the handset at an even lower price of Rs. 39,990.

The biggest highlight of the Xperia XZ is its three rear camera sensors. According to Sony, the CMOS sensor can track and predict movement of objects in frame, reducing the chances of blurred shots. The smartphone also packs a laser autofocus sensor which makes the camera better at locking focus on objects, especially in low-light conditions; and the RGBC-IR sensor aims to provide accurate colour reproduction. All this is backed by the 6-element f/2.0 Sony G lens, and a 23-megapixel Exmor RS sensor as well as Sony's own 'Bionz for mobile' image processor. You now also get manual control over focusing and shutter speed. The handset also packs a 13-megapixel wide-angle front camera and comes with IP68 certification, making it dust and water resistant.

For specifications, the Xperia XZ features a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection; Snapdragon 820 processor; 3GB of RAM; 64GB storage; USB Type-C connectivity, and a 2900mAh battery.