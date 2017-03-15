Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZ Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs. 39,990

 
15 March 2017
Highlights

  • Sony's official website lists the Xperia XZ at Rs. 41,990
  • The handset is available via Amazon India at Rs. 39,990
  • Gadgets 360 rated the Sony Xperia XZ 8 out of 10 in review

Sony's flagship Xperia XZ smartphone has received a price cut in India. The smartphone is now listed on the company's website with an MRP of Rs. 41,990, which is Rs. 8,000 lower from the launch price.

To recall, the smartphone went on sale in India back in October last year, and was priced at Rs. 49,990 though it carried an MRP of Rs. 51,990 at launch. Unfortunately, there is no word whether the price cut is permanent or for a limited period. Amazon India, which is the exclusive online partner for the Sony Xperia XZ, is now retailing the handset at an even lower price of Rs. 39,990.

Sony Xperia XZ Review

The biggest highlight of the Xperia XZ is its three rear camera sensors. According to Sony, the CMOS sensor can track and predict movement of objects in frame, reducing the chances of blurred shots. The smartphone also packs a laser autofocus sensor which makes the camera better at locking focus on objects, especially in low-light conditions; and the RGBC-IR sensor aims to provide accurate colour reproduction. All this is backed by the 6-element f/2.0 Sony G lens, and a 23-megapixel Exmor RS sensor as well as Sony's own 'Bionz for mobile' image processor. You now also get manual control over focusing and shutter speed. The handset also packs a 13-megapixel wide-angle front camera and comes with IP68 certification, making it dust and water resistant.

For specifications, the Xperia XZ features a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection; Snapdragon 820 processor; 3GB of RAM; 64GB storage; USB Type-C connectivity, and a 2900mAh battery.

 

Rs.39,990
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Excellent performance
  • Good camera
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Heats up while recording video
Read detailed Sony Xperia XZ review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

23-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh
