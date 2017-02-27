As expected, Sony has launched a slew of Xperia devices at MWC in Barcelona. The company has launched the Sony Xperia XA1, Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone, along with the XZ Premium and the Xperia XZs smartphones. The XZ Premium is a high-end variant of the XZ, while XZs is essentially a smaller variant. Similarly, the Xpera XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra are successors to the Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra smartphone launched last year.

Starting with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Triluminos HDR display with 4K (2160 x 3840) resolution. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (Gigabit LTE speeds with X16 LTE modem) paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. It offers 64GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD slot (up to 256GB). There's a 19-megapixel rear camera with Sony's new Motion Eye camera system (based its new memory stacked 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor) that provides 5x faster image scanning and data transfer. This means you can create videos by recording in 960 frames per second, providing Super slow motion video playback that is apparently four times slower than other smartphones in the market. There's also a 13-megapixel front camera with 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor for selfies.

The Sony XZ Premium packs a 3230mAh battery, runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, measures at 156x77x7.9mm, and weighs 195 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1) port.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be available globally sometime in late Spring in Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black colours. Sony will also launch a range of accessories including the Quick Charger UCH12Wix which offers hours of battery time by plugging in for just a few minutes and Bluetooth Headset with Speaker SBH56 which enables hands free talking through the loud speaker whilst multi-tasking and has a remote camera shutter.

The Sony Xperia XZs is essentially a smaller variant of the previously launched XZ smartphone with a 5.2-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Triluminos display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options with the option to expand further via microSD slot (up to 256GB). The battery is at 2900mAh, the Xperia XZs measures 146x72x8.1 mm, and weighs 161 grams. All of the other specifications are identical to the Xperia XZ Premium. The Sony Xperia XZs will be available in select markets from April onwards in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black colours.

The company also launched Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones at the event. Design wise, both the smartphones resemble the previously launched Xperia XA smartphone a lot. Starting with the larger Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, it features a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (quad core 2.3GHz + quad core 1.6GHz) SoC with Mali T880 MP2 900MHz GPU and 4GB RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable further via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The big highlight of the Xperia XA1 Ultra is the cameras at the back and front. At the rear, there is a 23-megapixel Exmor RS image sensor with hybrid autofocus, 24mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, 5x zoom, and HDR mode. There's a 16-megapixel Exmor RS sensor at the front with front flash, 23mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and autofocus. The battery is a 2700mAh, and the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Connectivity options include LTE (4G), LTE Cat6/4, GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), and UMTS HSPA+ (3G).

The smaller Sony Xperia XA1 smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, packs a 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and offers a 2300mAh battery. The front camera is at 8-megapixel with no front flash or OIS. All the other specification details remain the same as the XXperia A1 Ultra smartphone. Both the smartphones will be made available in Spring in White, Black, Pink, and Gold colours. Sony will also launch matching Style Cover Stands alongside in White and Black colours, along with a range of complementary accessories. Price of all the smartphones will vary depending upon the regions.