After launching the Sony Xperia XZ Premium in India last month, the company has now launched the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone in the country. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra has been priced at Rs. 29,990 and is now available via retail stores across the country. The smartphone has been made available in India in Black, White, and Gold colour options.

Sony is offering a couple of bundle offers on the purchase of the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra to Indian consumers. For starters, the Quick Charger UCH12 worth Rs. 1,490 has been bundled in the box, and buyers will also get free three months subscription to Sony LIV. Also, you can avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the Style Cover Stand (original price Rs. 3,490) if you purchase it alongside the smartphone. The Style stand cover is available in the market in Black and White colour options.

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra was unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona this February. Design wise, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra sports a metal body with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. The navigation buttons are on-screen, and there’s a single camera setup at the back.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra features a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (quad core 2.3GHz + quad core 1.6GHz) SoC with Mali T880 MP2 900MHz GPU and 4GB RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable further via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The big highlight of Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is the cameras at the back and front. At the rear, there is a 23-megapixel Exmor RS image sensor with hybrid autofocus, 24mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, 5x zoom, and HDR mode. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra bears a 16-megapixel Exmor RS sensor at the front with front flash, 23mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and autofocus.

The battery on the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is a 2700mAh, and the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Connectivity options include LTE (4G), LTE Cat6/4, GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), and UMTS HSPA+ (3G).