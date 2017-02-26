Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Sony Xperia Smartphone Images Leak Ahead of Monday's MWC 2017 Launch

 
26 February 2017
Sony Xperia Smartphone Images Leak Ahead of Monday's MWC 2017 Launch

Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Four new Sony Xperia smartphone leaked in image
  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium expected to debut on Monday
  • Sony's Monday launch event to kick off on Monday at 1pm IST

When Sony started sending media invites for its Xperia smartphone launch last month, it was speculated to launch at least two devices. Rumours however suggested later that Sony could launch five new Xperia smartphones at its launch event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 trade show in Barcelona - which kicks off at 8:30am CET (1pm IST). Now, we have been treated with four new images of Xperia smartphones - all of which are - expected to debut at the company's Monday launch. Additionally, Sony's rumoured Xperia XZ Premium was spotted in leaked image.

The new leak comes from prolific tipster Evan Blass who tweeted out the four images on Sunday. We believe that Sony will be unveiling these four Xperia devices at MWC 2017. Unfortunately, the leaked devices weren't named. But based on preliminary leaks, Sony is expected to launch two Xperia XZ range smartphones, which can be seen on the right. The third image in the leak (pictured in White) seems to be a successor to the Xperia XA. The fourth Sony Xperia device in the leaked image is unknown, and we will have to wait for Sony's keynote on Monday.

MWC 2017: Nokia 3310, Nokia 8, Moto G5, LG G6, and Other Launches to Expect at the Event

Sony's flagship Xperia smartphone is widely rumoured to feature the company's new 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor with DRAM for smartphones.

An earlier leak claimed a Sony device codenamed Pikachu to make debut soon, and we suspect that the fourth leaked image could be of it. Dubbed Pikachu, the new Sony smartphone was spotted in GFXBench benchmark listing with some innards details. According to the benchmark listing, the Sony Pikachu may feature 5-inch HD display and will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6757 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The alleged Sony Pikachu is said to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 21-megapixel rear camera, which can be considered as a highlight of the device. The handset is also said to pack an 8-megapixel front camera.

In a separate leak, Xperia Blog has shared a leaked image claimed to show the Xperia XZ Premium. The rumoured Sony Xperia XZ Premium is likely to come with a 4K HDR display, Snapdragon 835 SoC, and a 20-megapixel camera sensor. The handset is seen featuring a Chrome mirror finish at the back. Some of the features expected to be present on the Xperia XZ Premium include 960fps slow-motion video recording, which is also the highlight of the new 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor. The leaked image shows May 7 on the lock screen pointing that the handset may release on this date.

Tags: Sony, Sony Mobiles, Sony Pikachu, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ Premium Specifications, Sony Xperia XZ Premium Launch, MWC, MWC 2017, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap

Sony Xperia Smartphone Images Leak Ahead of Monday's MWC 2017 Launch
 
 

