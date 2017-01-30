Sony Tipped to Unveil 5 Xperia Smartphones at MWC 2017 Next Month

Earlier this month, Sony was suggested to announce two new Xperia smartphones at MWC 2017 in Barcelona next month. However, now a new leak suggests that the Japan-based conglomerate is planning to announce five, not two, new Xperia smartphones. There is a good chance that this might be the company's smartphone lineup for the entire year with release dates till December but it still comes across as a surprising strategy from the company.

The leak (via Sumaho Info) does not provide official names for the alleged Xperia smartphones but comparisons with current lineup can still be drawn on the basis of the specifications that have been suggested, SlashGear notes in its report.

As per the leak, the alleged flagship Xperia smartphone (codenamed 'Yoshino') sports a 5.5-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) display and runs on Snapdragon 835 SoC. The smartphone, which is believed to be Xperia XZ's successor, is expected to pack 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a Sony IMX400 sensor-based camera.

The second smartphone, codenamed 'BlancBright', seems like a coin-toss at this moment as the phone is expected to feature either Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 635 processor. However, the phone is suggested to sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display and pack 4GB of RAM. This phone has also been tipped to come with same IMX400 camera sensor as the one on Yoshino. The device might be following the footsteps of Xperia X2 Performance in the lineup.

The smartphones codenamed 'Keyaki' and 'Hinoki', which are expected to be mid-range devices in the lineup, are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 processor.

The device codenamed Keyaki has been tipped to sport a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and pack 4GB of RAM. The phone has been suggested to come with 64GB of built-in storage. In terms of optics Keyaki is expected to sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera at front.

On the other hand, Hinoki is expected to come with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and pack 3GB of RAM. The device is expected to come with 32GB of inbuilt storage. In the camera department, the phone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera at front just like Keyaki.

The last smartphone in the lineup has been codenamed 'Mineo' and is expected to carry a price tag of around $350 (roughly Rs. 23,800). Apart from the expected price tag, other details regarding the phone remain thin.