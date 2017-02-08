Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Sony Announces 3-Layer Stacked CMOS Image Sensor with DRAM for Smartphones

 
08 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sony Announces 3-Layer Stacked CMOS Image Sensor with DRAM for Smartphones

Highlights

  • The all-new CMOS sensor enables fast data readout
  • It also enables less distortion in still images
  • The new Sony sensor also allows super slow motion video shooting

Sony on Tuesday announced its first 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor with DRAM for smartphones. The company is promoting that the new CMOS sensor for smartphones will be the first in the industry to include a DRAM layer.

Sony adds that apart from the DRAM layer added to the conventional 2-layer stacked CMOS image sensor, a layer of back-illuminated structure pixels and a chip affixed with mounted circuits for signal processing are also present. With the new CMOS image sensor, Sony claims smartphones can support 1080p (1920x1080 pixels) resolution video at up to 1,000 frames per second (fps). The Japanese company believes that the DRAM layer enables the sensor to deliver fast data readout speeds which will make it possible to capture still images of fast-moving subjects with minimal focal plane distortion as well as super slow motion videos.

"In order to realize the high-speed readout, the circuit used to convert the analogue video signal from pixels to a digital signal has been doubled from a 2-tier construction to a 4-tier construction in order to improve processing ability. Although there are speed limitations in the interface specifications for outputting signals from image sensors to other LSIs, this sensor uses DRAM to store signals read at high speed temporarily, enabling data to be output at an optimal speed for the standard specifications. As a result, the product is capable of reading one still image of 19.3 million pixels in only 1/120 of a second (approximately 4x faster than conventional products*3), thereby supporting high-speed image capture," explains Sony in a press statement.

Sony announced the development results of the all-new CMOS image sensor at the recent International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in San Francisco. The new Sony CMOS image sensor is claimed to be eight times faster than the Sony IMX318.

Tags: Sony, Sony CMOS Image Sensor, Sony Mobiles, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

ZTE Axon 7 Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update, Becomes Cheapest Smartphone to Support Daydream VR
Tesla 'Hoping' for Summer 2017 India Launch, Says CEO Elon Musk
Micromax Bolt Q381
Sony Announces 3-Layer Stacked CMOS Image Sensor with DRAM for Smartphones
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Set to Launch Today
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Launch Set for Wednesday
  5. Jio Controversy Continues, Xiaomi Pinecone Processor & More: 360 Daily
  6. Xiaomi Aims to Sell 7 Million Redmi Note 4 Units, Eyes Top Spot in India
  7. Alibaba Reportedly Looking for Partners to Offer Free Internet in India
  8. Six Things You Can Do on Android That You Can’t on an iPhone
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. ZTE Axon 7 Becomes Cheapest Phone That Supports Google Daydream Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.