Google's first self-branded smartphones, Pixel and Pixel XL, which were earlier praised by critics and users alike for its battery performance, are now reportedly experiencing early battery shutdown issue.

Several Google Pixel and Pixel XL users have complained on Reddit and Google's product forums as well that the smartphone is shutting down well before the entire battery drains out, as pointed out in a report by 9to5Google. Most users have experienced the early shutdown issue around the battery levels of 30 percent or less.

"My Google Pixel (32 GB), less than a month old is facing worrisome battery issues. Twice in last 5 days, has the phone shutdown abruptly while I am in middle of something. In both instances, battery was between 25-35%, and the phone under normal conditions should have lasted for at least next 3-4 hours," a user posted on a Reddit forum.

As the phones were launched just around three months ago, it is unlikely that the issue is related to the hardware. Interestingly, Nexus 6P users also started reporting unexpected shutdowns after upgrading their device to Android 7.0 Nougat recently. This indicates that the issue might have something to do with the Android Nougat, which is one of the common factors between both these devices.

Even though Pixel smartphones have received the nod from critics, there have been many issues associated with the phones that have been popping up following their launch in October. There have been issues reported by users regarding the camera and audio distortion on the phone as well. Other issues reported by users include Bluetooth pairing problems and spotty LTE connectivity.

It will be interesting to see how the search giant tackles the situation and whether it will be able to solve the issue with a software update or not.