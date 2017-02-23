Some Google Pixel, Pixel XL Users Are Reporting New Bluetooth Issues

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones have been hit by a string of issues since launch, some of which Google solved, and some continue to cause havoc for users. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Bluetooth issues that many users have started to report. Some users are reporting that their Bluetooth seems to toggle off automatically, and switch back on randomly. Few users, separately, also report that their Pixel devices refuse to make calls over Bluetooth as well.

Pixel users have taken to Reddit and Google's Product Forum to complain about Bluetooth connectivity. The complaints have been piling up over the weeks since launch, and it seems that the Bluetooth on their devices switch off at random, and come back on without any warning. One user by the name JohnnyMo15 claims that after every restart, his phone's Bluetooth switches off, and then he has to go back and switch it on manually, which wasn't the case before. However, many users claim that their Bluetooth toggles randomly even without any restart.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL: All the Problems and Their Current Status

On a Reddit thread, Google did confirm that it is aware of the issue and is working on it. Many users say that the latest security patch brought this glitch along, however there's no official word on what really caused this. As of now, there is no workaround to this and we hope Google solves this issue soon.

Some users are unable to make phone calls over Bluetooth as well, restricting them to only use the earpiece or the speaker for communication. This issue has apparently cropped up after Google's last dialer app update; however, going back to the previous update does not solve the issue. No clear exact cause of this issue is known, but this isn't exclusive to Pixel devices as the dialer app also works on Nexus devices.

The Bluetooth bug has been around for a while, with car pairing being one of the early issues reported. The smartphones were (and are still) having trouble pairing with many cars. In some cases, the smartphones get connected and even play audio easily, but disconnect when placing a phone call. In other cases, the smartphones have difficulty in connecting, and even if they connect, they soon drop off for no apparent reason. Google promised a fix for it, and recently even confirmed that the fix was ready. This fix is expected to roll out soon.