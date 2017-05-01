Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Smartron, Sachin Tendulkar Set to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday

  
01 May 2017


Highlights

  • srt.phone to be unveiled on Wednesday
  • Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to launch the smartphone
  • After t.phone, srt.phone is tge second smartphone from the company

Smartron is all set to launch an exclusive Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphone on Wednesday. The company is heavily promoting the launch event which will see former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar unveiling the next "srt.phone" in India. The "srt.phone" will be the second smartphone from Smartron India brand.

The upcoming "srt.phone" is expected to be the first-ever signature series of the master blaster for a smartphone brand. In a tweet, Smartron India wrote, "Ready for a surprise? We're excited & can't wait to share it with you all. #srtphone is on its way on 3rd May'17, are you ready?"

Technology firm Smartron India recently appointed former Motorola India executive Amit Boni as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Amit Boni will be responsible for overall brand building and heading the sales and marketing functions for Smartron. The company in March also roped in former chairman and CEO of Motorola Mobility, Sanjay Jha, to its board of directors with immediate effect. Apart from being an investor himself, Sanjay was appointed as an independent director with Smartron.

Smartron India can still be considered as a new company as it only has the Smartron t.phone and the Smartron t.book laptop-tablet hybrid under its belt. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 22,999. Prior to the phone, Smartron announced the Smartron t.book hybrid computing device that packed in high-end innards and was priced at Rs. 39,999.

Smartron India last year had confirmed that it had received an undisclosed sum of funding from cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who will serve as the brand ambassador of the company. The company has been founded by Mahesh Lingareddy.

Tags: Smartron, Smartron India, Srt.phone, Sachin Tendulkar
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More


 
 

