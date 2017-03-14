Technology firm Smartron India on Monday said it has roped in former chairman and CEO of Motorola Mobility, Sanjay Jha, to its board of directors with immediate effect.

Jha, who is currently serving as CEO of US-based GlobalFoundries, has also been associated with chipmaker Qualcomm as COO.

"Besides, being an investor himself, Sanjay will be an independent director with Smartron. With his wealth of experience and knowledge in semiconductor and mobile industries, he will serve as a mentor and strategic advisor to strengthen Smartron's operational excellence and global expansion road map," the company said in a statement.

Mahesh Lingareddy, founder and Chairman, said Jha's broad industry experience and successful track record will help in the accelerated growth of Smartron and help achieve its vision of building India's first global OEM brand that can rival global brands.

On his appointment, Jha said there are huge opportunities Smartron can address in consumer, enterprise, industrial and infrastructure markets with tight integration of devices, sensors, and services and by innovating and investing in disruptive IoT and AI technologies.

"Smartron has the right vision, passionate team, and a strong foundation. I am looking forward to helping home grown Smartron into a leading global brand," he added.

A Ph.D. in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from Strathclyde University, Scotland, Jha has also led design and engineering role with Brooktree Corporation in San Diego, and GEC Hirst Research Centre in London.