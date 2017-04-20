Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sharp Aquos R With Emop AI Assistant, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched

20 April 2017
Highlights

  • The smartphone has launched in Japan for now
  • Sharp Aquos R sports a virtual AI-based assistant called Emop
  • It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC

Sharp has launched a flagship level device called Aquos R with AI abilities and the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device has currently only been launched in Japan, and pricing and availability in other international markets is unknown at the moment.

There are very few phones with the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC in the market, and Sharp Aquos R joins the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi MI 6 to offer it. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with its own inbuilt Emop AI assistant as well - something that has been in trend with OEMs nowadays. The digital assistant gets triggered by saying ‘Hello Emop’.

The Sharp Aquos R sports metal edges, with glass back and front cover. The volume and power buttons are situated at the right edge of the device. A USB Type-C port resides at the bottom edge of the device, and the fingerprint scanner is underneath the Home Button.

Apart from the latest processor and AI assistant, the Sharp Aquos R runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It features a 5.3-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display, which is also HDR 10 capable. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage as well.

As for the camera, the Sharp Aquos R sports a 22.6-megapixel rear sensor with high-speed autofocus, LED flash, OIS, and an f/1.9 aperture. At the front, there is a 16.3-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies and video chats. It packs a 3160mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options also include the latest Bluetooth 5.0. In Japan, Sharp is also bundling a charging dock that rotates itself towards the owner alert them of a notification or a call.

