Several Pixel Phone Users Facing Backup Issues; Google Says Working on Fix

 
21 April 2017
Highlights

  • Pixel phone users having issues with backing up their data
  • Google looking into the issue
  • A new update with a fix likely to be released soon

There has been no end to issues faced by Pixel phone users' right from the beginning, and adding to that list is another one. Some Pixel phone users are complaining about an issue that is not letting them backup apps, photos and videos, and Google contacts among other data.

Several Pixel users took to the Pixel User Community to vent their frustration over the backup issue. One of the users wrote in a thread, "Apps, call history, device settings, and SMS are all stuck on waiting to backup. I have sync turned on and plugged in. Pixel is on 7.1.2." A Pixel Community Manager acknowledged the issue, and added that the team is working on a fix. "Hey All - I apologize for the lack of updates on this front. The team has been actively working on this issue, but I'll see if I can get a useful update for you all," the Pixel Community Manager wrote in the thread. We can expect Google to release an update that fixes the issue soon.

Pixel and Pixel XL phone users can manually check whether their devices are automatically backing up the data or just showing "Waiting to backup." You can check this via Settings > Backup & Reset > Backup. If you are one of the users affected by the issue, we recommend you to switch to any other method to backup your stuff.

Google Pixel phones, the first self-branded smartphones by the company, were well reviewed, but end users have reported a host of minor and major problems. Some of the previously reported issues include major freezing camera and interface issues, early battery shutdown issues, LTE connectivity issues, and issues with Android file transfer app for Mac.

Tags: Google, Pixel, Google Pixel, Android, Pixel XL
