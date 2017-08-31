Western Digital has launched a new SanDisk Ultra microSD card, which it claims is the highest capacity microSD card ever, with a 400GB storage capacity. The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card is for mobile devices, and has been launched two years after its predecessor sporting half the storage at 200GB was introduced. The company, which launched the card at the sidelines of IFA 2017, also claims that new microSD card can give data transfer speeds of up to 100MBps. The microSDXC card will be available from SanDisk website and other major retailers at a price of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card is capable of storing long durations of full-HD videos and movies, transferring up to 1,200 high-quality photographs in a minute, the company says. You can also use the microSD card to load apps on your Android devices that support ability to move apps and games to external storage.

Besides, the SanDisk 400GB microSDXC card comes with the company's Memory Zone app that lets users view, access, and backup their phone's data in one location. "It can also automatically move files from your device to your memory card to free up space," says the company. It also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

"Mobile devices have become the epicentre of our lives, and consumers are now accustomed to using their smartphones for anything from entertainment to business. We are collecting and sharing massive amounts of data on smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, laptops and more. We anticipate that storage needs will only continue to grow as people continue to expect more sophisticated features on their devices and desire higher quality content," said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC in a release. "We estimate mobile device users worldwide will install over 150 billion applications alone this year, which require a ton of memory on all of our favorite devices."