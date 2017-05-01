After launching its iXpand Flash Drive earlier this year, Western Digital on Monday launched its SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive, presented as a memory solution for iPhone and iPad. The SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive has already been made available in India in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities, with starting prices ranging between Rs. 2,750 to Rs. 7,050. The new flash drive is available online exclusively through Flipkart.

The SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive offers transfer speeds of up to 70Mbps, as per Western Digital's claims. It features a different design than the drive launched earlier this year and allows users to connect it directly to the iPhone or iPad without having to remove the case, Western Digital said in its release. It comes with a Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector that allows for quick and easy transfer of files between iPhone/ iPad and Mac or PC.

"Smartphone and tablet users are creating more content than ever before and we know that customers are looking for physical mobile storage solutions that are easy to use, portable and reliable," Khalid Wani, managing director sales at Western Digital Corporation India, was quoted as saying in the release. "The new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive offers iPhone and iPad users an option to capture everything they love without worrying about running out of space," he said.

The SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive comes with a companion app, called the iXpand Drive app for iPhone and iPad, which automatically backs up users' camera rolls as well as content from social networking sites including tagged photos from Facebook and Instagram. The companion app also allows users to watch videos directly from the drive as well.

The iXpand Drive app even allows users to cast content from the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive directly to their television via Chromecast or Amazon Fire. The app is already available for download from the App Store, and launches when the SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive is plugged into an iPhone or iPad. The new flash drive from Western Digital The drive features encryption software that password-protects files and allows users to share content while keeping sensitive files protected across devices.