Samsung's Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Galaxy X, Hints New Trademark

A new trademark has surfaced on the Internet hinting that Samsung's long-rumoured foldable smartphones may be unveiled with Galaxy X moniker. The South Korean handset maker has been rumoured to be working on foldable smartphones for few years now, and several reports have claimed that we might see a commercial foldable smartphone by end of this year.

The new trademark was spotted by a Twitter user who posted the screenshot of the document showing the name while another image included a Galaxy X branding promo, which may be fake at this point of time.

Earlier reports suggested that Samsung along with its arm, Samsung Display, will introduce foldable displays and smartphones to a select audience at the MWC 2017 trade show. The company was said to showcase the foldable display and smartphone in a private room with the aim to get feedback from the attendees. The report claimed that the select audience preview would be used by Samsung as a way to predict demand from market for the foldable displays and smartphones. According to details, Samsung is likely to showcase both in-foldable products, which can be bend inwardly like books, and out-foldable products, which bend panels outwardly. One of the possible reasons why Samsung is rumoured to showcase the foldable displays and smartphones to other companies as it could plan to sell displays and technology to other handset vendors for commercial use.

One of the foldable handset said to make an appearance later this year is said to be a clam-type smartphone. Samsung is rumoured to start small production of its first foldable model sporting a flexible AMOLED display in the fourth quarter of 2017.