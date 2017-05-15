Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Z4 With Tizen 3.0, Front Flash, and 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,790

15 May 2017
Highlights

  • Samsung Z4 is powered by Tizen 3.0, the company's own OS
  • It will be available from offline stores this Friday
  • The company had first unveiled the smartphone last week

After unveiling its latest Tizen-powered smartphone on Friday, the Z4, Samsung has launched it in India on Monday. The Samsung Z4 price in India is Rs. 5,790, and it will be available from offline retail stores starting Friday. The smartphone comes with two covers in box - Black and Gold - allowing buyers to switch up the colour variants when they feel like doing so.

Speaking about the Samsung Z4's place in the Indian market as a first smartphone for those looking to upgrade from a feature phone, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India Electronics, said, "With more than 500 million feature phone users, India has immense potential for smartphone upgrade. As the market leader, we at Samsung consider it our priority to facilitate this journey towards smartphones. Our affordable Tizen series has been instrumental in catalysing the smartphone upgrade and with Z4, we will offer yet another compelling product to affordable segment consumers."

The most interesting aspect about the new phone are its cameras. The Samsung Z4 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash support and at front it features a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash support. The company claims that both front and rear cameras on Samsung Z4 are "optimised for social media" and offer features focused on convenience and creativity.

samsung z4 black samsung

The Samsung Z4 sports a 4.5-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass on top, which the company says is a first for its Z-Series Tizen smartphones. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). offered by Samsung Z4 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, and Glonass. The smartphone houses a 2050mAh battery. The Samsung Z4 measures 132.9x69.2x10.3mm and weighs 143 grams.

As the name indicates, the Samsung Z4 is the fourth smartphone in Samsung Z series. However, it cannot be called the successor the Samsung Z3. The South Korean giant has muddled the naming scheme, at least in terms of chronology. The first Samsung Tizen smartphone to have been unveiled was the Samsung Z, however, that never hit markets. Next, was the Samsung Z1, which was launched in January 2015. Next, strangely enough, was the Samsung Z3, unveiled in October 2015. Finally, we got the Samsung Z2, which was unveiled in August 2016.

Samsung Z4

Samsung Z4

Display

4.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

480x800 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Tizen 3.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1050mAh

Samsung Z4 With Tizen 3.0, Front Flash, and 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,790
 
 

