Samsung India is getting into the festive spirit, and has launched special offers to celebrate the occasion of Valentine's Day. The company's online store in India is offering many deals and discounts on wearables and smartphones till February 15. The smartphones with bundle offers include the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy J7 Prime, and others.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro was launched in India in September at Rs. 32,490. If you buy the smartphone during the festive period from the store, you can bundle a Samsung Evo+ 128GB microSDXC card at just Rs. 1,900 (instead of Rs. 3,539). The coupon code for this offer is A9128GB, and you must apply it to get the discount.

Samsung lets you bundle the Level U accessory for Rs. 900 (instead of Rs. 2,999) if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) from the store. The smartphone is available for Rs. 25,900 on the online store, and the coupon code for this offer is A7LU.

Similarly, with the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) purchase from the store, you can get a Samsung Evo+ 64GB microSDXC card at just Rs. 350 (instead of Rs. 1,439). However, you must apply coupon code A564GB before checkout to get the discount. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, then you can get the microSD card for Rs. 250 (coupon code ONX64GB).

The Galaxy J series also gets similar offers, like the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime purchase enables the buyer to buy a Samsung Bluetooth headset for Rs. 650 (instead of Rs. 1,499). The coupon code for this deal is J7PBT. The Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime purchase fetches the Samsung Bluetooth headset for Rs. 750 (instead of Rs. 1,499). The coupon code for this deal is J57PBT. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy On8, then you can get the Bluetooth headset for Rs. 350 (coupon code ON8BT).

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 (Review) wearable gets a discount of Rs. 1,910, and is available on the store for Rs. 9,990 (only if you apply coupon code DISCFIT2).

"We are happy to spread the joy of gifting with special deals on some of our bestselling Samsung products. We have recently revamped the Samsung eStore with richer content and a wider portfolio of Samsung products. Rechristened 'Samsung Shop' with better features and functions and great offers like the one for Valentine's Day, we hope to continuously get close to our customers by providing superior experience at every touch point." Asim Warsi, Senior VP, Samsung India, said in a statement. ,

Samsung notes that these offers will only last till February 15 or stocks gets over, whichever happens first.