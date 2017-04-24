Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung to Soon Start Working on Next Generation 800ppi OLED Screens: Report

 
24 April 2017
Samsung to Soon Start Working on Next Generation 800ppi OLED Screens: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8

Highlights

  • The new OLED panel will have 800ppi pixel density
  • Samsung said to start production in second quarter next year
  • New OLED panel may debut on the Galaxy Note 8

A new report from South Korea claims that Samsung will soon start working on its seventh-generation OLED panels. The move is said to give Samsung Display, which is the display arm of the company, a boost against its competitors. The Investor citing an analyst reports that the seventh-generation OLED panels from Samsung will feature an impressive 800ppi pixel density.

The analyst claimed that the company's new A4 production line will start production "as early as in the second quarter next year", and is likely to be equipped to produce the seventh-generation OLED panels.

The report quotes Yi Choong-hoon, CEO UBI Research, a display research company, "Its smaller rivals will be catching up with Samsung in production volume of sixth-generation OLED panels in the coming years. Samsung is likely to turn its eyes to the larger seventh-generation OLED panels for better productivity."

The new OLED panel is widely rumoured to debut on the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.

"Samsung Display has continued research to diversify its OLED portfolio to include foldable OLED, chip-on-plastic OLED and 800ppi high-resolution OLED. With the possible production of seventh-generation panels, it would continue to maintain its dominant market position for years," he added.

Based on preliminary reports, the Galaxy Note 8 is said to sport dual cameras and come with a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode, and a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS. It will support 3X optical zoom, come with dual 6P lenses, and support dual OIS as well. It is also said to come with a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, and it will sport a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung's Infinity Display may be earning appreciation from reviewers and users across markets but the panel was plagued with a 'Red tint' display issue. The company has now confirmed that it will roll out an update to fix the issue.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Display, Samsung Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Ketan Pratap

Samsung Galaxy S8's Upcoming 'Red Tint' Display Issue Fix Confirmed by Company
VIVO V5
