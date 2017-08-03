Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Flip Phone SM-G9298 With Dual Displays Launched in China

 
03 August 2017
Samsung Flip Phone SM-G9298 With Dual Displays Launched in China

Highlights

  • The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 821 SoC
  • Samsung SM-G9298 packs 4GB of RAM
  • It has only been launched in China as of now

Samsung launched its W2017 flip phone in China last year and now the South Korean company has introduced its successor - Samsung SM-G9298 - for the same market. Notably, the Samsung G-9298, aka Leader 8 aka Leadership 8 (translated from Chinese), comes with a more powerful processor and improved optics over the W2017 and has been made available only in Black colour for purchase.

The new dual-SIM (hybrid) Samsung SM-G9298 comes with two 4.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED displays - with one on the inside and one on the outside. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with two cores clocked at 2.15GHz and the other two clocked at 1.6GHz. The Samsung SM-G9298 packs 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Samsung SM-G9298 packs a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/1.9 aperture for taking selfies. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

The connectivity options offered by the Samsung SM-G9298 include 4G connectivity, micro USB, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.1, NFC, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS. It houses a 2300mAh battery that is rated to provide standby time of 68 hours. The Samsung G-9298 measures 130.2x62.6x15.9mm and weighs 235 grams. Other features offered by the smartphone include Samsung Pay, S Voice, and Secure Folder.

The onboard sensors on the Samsung SM-G9298 include accelerometer, barometer, a fingerprint sensor, and gyroscope. While Samsung has not announced the pricing of the smartphone, it will be made available with China Mobile in the country.

Samsung SM-G9298

Samsung SM-G9298

Display

4.20-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2300mAh
