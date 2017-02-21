Samsung on Tuesday refuted a report that claimed it was planning to sell refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in India, the latest chapter in the bitter tale of the failed flagship.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, a Samsung India spokesperson said, "The report on Samsung planning to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphone[s] in India is incorrect."

There you have it. Samsung India has categorically denied plans to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in India - but made no mention about plans for other countries.

This is not the first time the South Korean consumer electronics giant has been reported to be planning to sell refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, with a report back in November also naming India and Vietnam as potential markets while claiming the company's plans weren't final yet.

In January, after Samsung released the results of its probe into the Galaxy Note 7 explosion issue - faulty batteries were to blame - Reuters cited a person familiar with the matter to claim reselling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units was an option.

The most recent report, by South Korean publication Hankyung, claimed Samsung is planning to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones with smaller capacity batteries in India and Vietnam as early as June this year. The report added the motivation for the move was to reduce profit damage and the costs of dumping millions of units.

The publication also claimed that Samsung was going to use smaller capacity batteries - between 3000mAh and 3200mAh - compared to the original's 3500mAh offering. Samsung was said to have around 2.5 million units available for refurbishment, after using about 200,000 units for identification of the cause behind the explosions.