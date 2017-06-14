Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Pay Mini Launched in India: How’s It Different From Samsung Pay?

 
14 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Pay Mini Launched in India: How’s It Different From Samsung Pay?

Highlights

  • Samsung Pay Mini lets you make payments using mobile wallets
  • It also allows you to make payments using UPI
  • It does not support ‘Tap and Pay’ capability seen on Samsung Pay

Alongside the launch of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung also launched a new payment solution called Samsung Pay Mini in India. Essentially, ‘Samsung Pay Mini’ looks to enable digital payments on affordable devices, and for now, it has been launched on select Samsung devices.

Samsung Pay Mini comes with UPI and mobile wallet integration, and it does not support offline tap-and-pay using credit and debit cards like the Samsung Pay main app. Samsung Pay was launched in India in March this year, and it supports both NFC and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) technologies that allow a user to send a magnetic signal from smartphone to the payment terminal's card reader in shops, restaurants, and other point-of-sale (PoS) terminals.

Samsung Pay vs Samsung Pay Mini

This way, Samsung Pay eliminates the need to carry debit and credit cards, allowing users to make contactless payments across various retail outlets using specific smartphones. You just need to open Samsung Pay app, select the card, touch the device to the metal strip of the PoS machine, authenticate with fingerprint and the payment is made.

Samsung Pay also comes with Paytm integration, and recently even added UPI support, to enable multiple types of digital payments in just one app.

The list of devices compatible with Samsung Pay mobile payment solution includes Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note5, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016).

Coming to the newly launched Samsung Pay Mini, it is a stripped-down version of the Samsung Pay service, and the main distinction is that it does not support the easy ‘tap & pay’ method using debit or credit card. It doesn’t work with regular swiping machines for ’tap and pay' offline payments, but supports mobile wallets and UPI for online payments. However, if a retailer accepts one of the wallets supported by Samsung Pay Mini or bank transfer, you can use it to make purchases offline.

Samsung Pay Mini is made for mid-range phones that don't come with the hardware requirements of the full-fledged Samsung Pay service. Samsung Pay Mini offers you the ability to make payments to merchants or transfer money to your friends with wallets and bank accounts (UPI) using your device, similar to other digital payment apps on your device - except it doesn’t offer a wallet of its own. You can add bank accounts registered with your phone number using UPI and wallets like Paytm, Mobikwik etc. to Samsung Pay Mini, but you cannot add debit and credit cards for now.

Samsung Pay Mini is compatible with Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 (2016), with other Samsung phones to follow ‘soon’.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung pay Mini Launch, Samsung Pay Mini India Launch, SAmsung Pay mini Features, Samsung pay Mini Support, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Maps Local Guides Program Adds New Levels, Perks, Badges and More
Hey Microsoft, Games Coming to PS4 and PC Are Not Xbox One Exclusives
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Pay Mini Launched in India: How’s It Different From Samsung Pay?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  3. Jupiter Is the Oldest Planet in the Solar System, New Evidence Shows
  4. OnePlus 5 Registrations Already Open in China, Attracting Huge Numbers
  5. Galaxy J7 Pro With Samsung Pay, J7 Max With 'Samsung Pay Mini' Launched
  6. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
  7. Nokia's Android Phones in India, Moto E4 Launched, and More: 360 Daily
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Up for Grabs via Flipkart and Mi.com
  9. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, J7 Pro, OnePlus 5 Price Leak, and More: 360 Daily
  10. Intel's New Rs. 1,100 Crore R&D Centre in Bengaluru to Generate 3000 Jobs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.