Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart Sees Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On8, and More

 
09 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart Sees Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On8, and More

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy On Nxt gets a Rs. 2,590 price cut
  • Samsung Galaxy On8 has a Rs. 2,000 off
  • Samsung Galaxy On7 gives Rs. 1,700 discount

Flipkart is hosting a Samsung Mobiles Fest on its portal, and as the name suggests the e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on a range of Samsung smartphones - apart from the Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker. Smartphones up for discounts are the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Samsung Galaxy On8, Samsung Galaxy On7, Samsung Galaxy On5, Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro.

The biggest discount on smartphones is for the Samsung Galaxy On5 with a price slash of Rs. 2,860. It's now available at Rs. 6,990, down from Rs. 9,850. The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt gets a Rs. 2,590 price cut, and both the Black and Gold variants are available for Rs. 15,900 - down from Rs. 18,490. The exchange offer of Rs. 15,000 is also applicable, and Idea subscribers also get 14GB data with a 1GB recharge. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) also gets a price cut of Rs. 2,300 , and is available in Black and Gold for Rs. 10,990 (with no exchange offer).

There's a flat Rs. 2,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy On8 and a Rs. 1,700 off on the Samsung Galaxy On7, and both the smartphones are now priced at Rs. 13,900 and Rs. 8,490 respectively. Both the smartphones are available in Black and Gold, and an exchange offer is available on the Galaxy On8 for up to Rs. 13,000. The Idea offer of 14GB data with a 1GB recharge is applicable for both the devices on purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro both do not get price cuts, but are available with lucrative no cost EMI options. The exchange offer is also applicable on both the smartphones for up to Rs. 16,000, making it possible to avail a huge discount on purchase. Both the devices priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 36, 900 respectively, are available in Black and Gold colours, and the Idea offer is not applicable on the purchase of these phones.

There's a Rs. 3,010 discount on the Samsung Gear Fit 2, and is priced at Rs. 11,900. It is available in Blue, Pink, and Black colour options, and there is an additional 5 percent discount if you purchase it using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

It's important to note that the exchange discount varies based on the old device you exchange, and not in all cases will the full exchange offer discount be realised. Also, to learn how to avail the Idea offer, head to Flipkart's terms and conditions page.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Rs.15,900

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Tags: Flipkart, SAmsung, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Deal, Samsung Galaxy On5 Deal, SAmsung Galaxy On7 Deal, Samsung Galaxy On8 Deal, Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Deal, SAmsung Galaxy C9 Pro Deal, SAmsung Gear Fit 2 Price CUt, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Airbus Pop.Up System Is a Flying Car Concept With Modular Design
Researchers Find Critical Flaws in Popular Encrypted Messaging App Confide
YU Yureka Note
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart Sees Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On8, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, New Violet Colour Variant Tipped
  2. Moto G5 Plus on Flipkart, Nokia 3310 Pre-Orders, and More: Your 360 Daily
  3. Are the WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' CIA Dump Files Real and Are They a Risk?
  4. Paytm to Levy 2 Percent Deposit Fee on Adding Money Using Credit Cards
  5. BlackBerry Aurora With Android 7.0 Nougat, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched
  6. Flipkart's Samsung Mobiles Fest Offering Discounts on Several Smartphones
  7. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Said to Be Working on New Assistive Features in Android O
  9. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  10. Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Is Finally Out
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.