Flipkart is hosting a Samsung Mobiles Fest on its portal, and as the name suggests the e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on a range of Samsung smartphones - apart from the Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker. Smartphones up for discounts are the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Samsung Galaxy On8, Samsung Galaxy On7, Samsung Galaxy On5, Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro.

The biggest discount on smartphones is for the Samsung Galaxy On5 with a price slash of Rs. 2,860. It's now available at Rs. 6,990, down from Rs. 9,850. The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt gets a Rs. 2,590 price cut, and both the Black and Gold variants are available for Rs. 15,900 - down from Rs. 18,490. The exchange offer of Rs. 15,000 is also applicable, and Idea subscribers also get 14GB data with a 1GB recharge. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) also gets a price cut of Rs. 2,300 , and is available in Black and Gold for Rs. 10,990 (with no exchange offer).

There's a flat Rs. 2,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy On8 and a Rs. 1,700 off on the Samsung Galaxy On7, and both the smartphones are now priced at Rs. 13,900 and Rs. 8,490 respectively. Both the smartphones are available in Black and Gold, and an exchange offer is available on the Galaxy On8 for up to Rs. 13,000. The Idea offer of 14GB data with a 1GB recharge is applicable for both the devices on purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro both do not get price cuts, but are available with lucrative no cost EMI options. The exchange offer is also applicable on both the smartphones for up to Rs. 16,000, making it possible to avail a huge discount on purchase. Both the devices priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 36, 900 respectively, are available in Black and Gold colours, and the Idea offer is not applicable on the purchase of these phones.

There's a Rs. 3,010 discount on the Samsung Gear Fit 2, and is priced at Rs. 11,900. It is available in Blue, Pink, and Black colour options, and there is an additional 5 percent discount if you purchase it using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

It's important to note that the exchange discount varies based on the old device you exchange, and not in all cases will the full exchange offer discount be realised. Also, to learn how to avail the Idea offer, head to Flipkart's terms and conditions page.