Samsung and McAfee have announced a global strategic partnership to provide the latter's security software protection solutions on Samsung smartphones, smart televisions, and PCs. Under McAfee's security solutions, the above mentioned devices will come pre-installed with McAfee VirusScan anti-malware software. The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will also come preloaded with the McAfee's antivirus app.

"Protecting every connected device in your home is absolutely essential today," said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee in a company's release. "That's because if one device is attacked, it puts your entire home network at risk. While that level of protection might sound like a lot of effort, McAfee makes sure that it's easy. We believe there is power in working with partners like Samsung to build world-class security into devices like smart TVs, PCs, and smartphones so that these devices are protected right out of the box," he added.

As we noted, the McAfee VirusScan anti-malware software will also be rolled out to Samsung smartphones including Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Apart from this, there are other Samsung smartphones that will receive McAfee's technology such as Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, and Galaxy Note 5, without any additional purchase required.

McAfee is also rolling out its anti-malware technology to Samsung PCs that are currently shipping worldwide. However, it will be a 60-day free trial and users will have to buy a subscription, which will be clubbed with additional offers, to continue using the software. Samsung's smart TVs will also come with similar antivirus technology but in US and Korea currently, although company says it will add more countries throughout this year.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Henry Lee, VP of Mobile Security Technologies, and the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said "As the connected world of devices continues to expand into consumers' homes, Samsung users can feel comfortable knowing that their devices are protected with the latest security solutions." He further added, "We understand the importance of building security in devices from the start and are proud to offer solutions that provide convenience while keeping our customers safe."