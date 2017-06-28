Samsung is at MWC Shanghai, and has used the platform to introduce its new image sensor brand ISOCELL. The image sensor brand is named after Samsung’s own ISOCELL technology, and is aimed at providing high camera output in thin smartphone designs. The company even demoed its dual camera setup technology that uses its ISOCELL technology as well - presaging the launch of its first dual camera smartphone, thought to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The introduction of the image sensor brand indicates Samsung’s foray into yet another product category. The company currently makes its own Exynos processors, memory chips, UFS storage, and even SD cards, and an image sensor has now joined the bandwagon. The ISOCELL technology was first introduced in 2013, and it separates each pixel with a physical barrier that reduces colour crosstalk among pixels. This allows high colour fidelity, enabling high image quality even with smaller pixels.

Samsung notes that the ISOCELL technology can be implemented in any of four different variations: Bright, Slim, Fast, and Dual. Bright sensors claim to deliver bright and sharp images with high colour fidelity and reduced noise in low-light environments. ISOCELL fast sensors are pegged to provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark. Slim sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for even slim devices, and lastly, dual sensors can be mixed and matched to meet consumer demand.

“Samsung ISOCELL is a brand that represents the essence of our leading pixel technologies. We expect the ISOCELL brand to help consumers easily acknowledge and confide in camera performance as well as overall quality of the device. With our advanced image sensor technologies, Samsung will continue to bring innovation to cameras used in smartphones and other applications,” said Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Furthermore, the little demo of Samsung’s dual camera setup using ISOCELL (as reported by Pocket-lint) also hints at Samsung’s plans of introducing it in a future flagship device. Perhaps the Galaxy Note 8? The smartphone has also been tipped to sport a dual camera setup in many leaks, a first in any Samsung smartphone lineup – if true.