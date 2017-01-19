Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones

 
19 January 2017
Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones

Highlights

  • Samsung to focus on display sizes of 5.5-inches and upwards
  • "Samsung will drive the adoption of large screen devices in India"
  • Samsung garnered a market share of 46.9 percent last year, Sharma said

Samsung, the leading player in mobile phones in the country, will lay emphasis on large screen displays to accelerate adoption rate for such devices among consumers.

"Samsung will now focus on large screen devices with display sizes of 5.5-inches and upwards. Samsung today has two devices with screen sizes of six inches," Samsung India, VP (Mobile Business) Manu Sharma told reporters on Wednesday.

Launching the Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone in Kolkata, he said worldwide the trend was shifting towards large screen devices and India is no exception.

"Samsung will drive the adoption of large screen devices in India," he said.

For Samsung, the Indian market had been driven by specific innovations which had been made at its R&D centre in the country.

The company had garnered a market share of 46.9 percent last year, Sharma said adding, the prospects for the current year seemed to be better despite demonetisation which had hit consumer spending across the country.

China Takes 50 Percent of India's Smartphone Market, Claims Counterpoint

In November 2016, there had been an initial slowdown but sales picked up in December, he said adding retailers were showing strong adoption for other modes of payments including e-wallets.

Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones
 
 

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
