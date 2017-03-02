Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Rugged Smartphone With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

 
02 March 2017
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Rugged Smartphone With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 is priced at EUR 259
  • It features three physical buttons at the bottom
  • The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera

Just a few hours after being spotted on the US FCC, Samsung has made the successor of the Galaxy Xcover 3 official. The device is listed on the company's German website with all specification details, and the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 smartphone will be available in Europe sometime in April. The big highlight of the device is its ruggedness and its dust and water resistance capabilities. It will be made available in Black colour option, for the price of EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 comes with military-grade MIL-STD 810G rating for toughness and ruggedness, and can survive high and low temperatures, falls, vibration, humidity, and salt in the environment. It also comes with IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, and the company says it can withstand immersion for up 30 minutes in up to 1 metre of water. The smartphone also comes with three physical buttons at the bottom for Home, Navigation, and Multitasking. It also support glove prints to enable usage of phone is extreme conditions.

Getting to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's own TouchWiz skin on top. It features a features a 4.99-inch (720x1280 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage with the option to expand further as well.

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. It packs a 2800mAh battery, and the smartphone weighs 172 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4

Display

4.99-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2800mAh
Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Launched, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Price, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Features, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 Rugged Smartphone With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
 
 

