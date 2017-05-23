Samsung has unveiled the successor to the Galaxy Wide smartphone in its homeland, South Korea. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 smartphone has been priced at KRW 297,000 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 (SM-J727S) features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and comes with 16GB inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Galaxy Wide 2 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and also packs a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It measures 151.5x76.4x8.6mm and weighs 170 grams.

Samsung's official South Korea website hasn't listed the new Galaxy Wide 2 smartphone as of now. The new device has been launched in collaboration with mobile carrier SK Telecom in South Korea.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 has been launched only in South Korea, with no information on pricing and availability in other markets.

Phonearena reported the Galaxy Wide 2 South Korea launch first, and also points out that this is a local version of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). Based on recent leaks, however, the new Galaxy Wide 2 seems to be a different device design-wise.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Wide smartphone was launched last year in July and was priced at KRW 319,000 (around Rs. 18,600). Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Wide carried the model number SM-G600S, which was identical to the Galaxy On7 launched last year. The specifications were also identical suggesting that the Galaxy Wide was just a rebranded variant for the South Korean market. We can expect a similar strategy for the Galaxy Wide 2.