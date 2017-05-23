Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
23 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Samsung Galaxy Wide

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 launched in South Korea
  • It has been priced at KRW 297,000 (roughly Rs. 17,000)
  • No word on availability details outside South Korea

Samsung has unveiled the successor to the Galaxy Wide smartphone in its homeland, South Korea. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 smartphone has been priced at KRW 297,000 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 (SM-J727S) features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and comes with 16GB inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Galaxy Wide 2 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and also packs a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It measures 151.5x76.4x8.6mm and weighs 170 grams.

Samsung's official South Korea website hasn't listed the new Galaxy Wide 2 smartphone as of now. The new device has been launched in collaboration with mobile carrier SK Telecom in South Korea.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 has been launched only in South Korea, with no information on pricing and availability in other markets.

Phonearena reported the Galaxy Wide 2 South Korea launch first, and also points out that this is a local version of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). Based on recent leaks, however, the new Galaxy Wide 2 seems to be a different device design-wise.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Wide smartphone was launched last year in July and was priced at KRW 319,000 (around Rs. 18,600). Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Wide carried the model number SM-G600S, which was identical to the Galaxy On7 launched last year. The specifications were also identical suggesting that the Galaxy Wide was just a rebranded variant for the South Korean market. We can expect a similar strategy for the Galaxy Wide 2.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 2

Samsung Galaxy Wide 2

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1.5GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Mobiles, Samsung, Smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Price, Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 2017
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Apple in Talks to Expand iPhone Production Capacity in India, Says Prasad
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know about the Paytm Payments Bank in 10 Points
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers & More
  3. OnePlus 5 Colour Variants Teased, Might Offer Interesting Choices
  4. Xiaomi Says It Sold Rs. 5 Crores Worth of Products on Mi Home's Launch
  5. Symantec Says 'Highly Likely' North Korea Behind Ransomware Cyber-Attacks
  6. Moto G5S, G5S Plus Specifications Tipped in Leaked Presentation Slide
  7. CBSE Results 2017 Class 12: How to Check Marks Online
  8. Paytm Payments Bank Launched, Aims to Acquire 500 Million Customers
  9. This Is When You Can Play Overwatch's Anniversary Event
  10. New Ransomware More Dangerous Than WannaCry Found, Researchers Say
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.