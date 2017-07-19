Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S9 Tipped to Sport Same Size, Shape of Infinity Display as Galaxy S8

 
19 July 2017
Samsung Galaxy S9 Tipped to Sport Same Size, Shape of Infinity Display as Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 Plus

Highlights

  • The smartphones are expected to retain Infinity Display
  • Samsung has been tipped to introduce an in-screen fingerprint scanner
  • Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch on August 23

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been widely lauded since their launch for their Infinity Displays, which allow the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screen handsets to come with a relatively compact factor. If a new report is to be believed, Samsung will now be using the same screen sizes as well as the same curved design on its upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones as well.

As per a report by The Bell citing industry sources, Samsung has already informed its display manufacturing unit - Samsung Display - about the display sizes on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, points out The Investor. The Galaxy S9 has been tipped to come with a 5.77-inch display and the Galaxy S9+ is expected to come with a 6.22-inch display, as per the report. This means that Samsung has decided to introduce the same sizes on upcoming flagships as their predecessor models.

Further, the report suggests that the Infinity Display will also make a return and the home button is likely to stay absent from the front of the handsets. However, Samsung has been tipped to try and implement an on-screen fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones, instead of the badly-received rear fingerprint sensor. Notably, the company has been rumoured to have excluded this feature on Galaxy S8 models as well as upcoming Galaxy Note 8 due to technical immaturity.

Interestingly, the report also suggests that the South Korean company will also be using a 6.32-inch display, which has been rumoured for the Galaxy Note 8, on next year's Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. To recall, Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch on August 23.

While this leak suggests that the company has found the right display size for its smartphones, these launches are still far away so please don't hesitate in keeping some salt handy for now

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

